SIPH urges adolescents 16 and 17 to get COVID-19 booster

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health is urging all adolescents 16 and 17 to get a COVID-19 booster.

The CDC strengthened its booster recommendations by encouraging everyone 16 and older to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

The CDC says although we don’t have all the answers on the Omicron variant, initial data suggests COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against the Omicron variant.

At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 16 and 17, as a 2-dose series taken 3 weeks apart. The booster dose is administered 6 months after a person completes the initial Pfizer vaccination series.

"A single booster dose of the vaccine for those vaccinated helps provide continued protection against COVID-19 in this and older age groups. The Pfizer Vaccine has been available to individuals 16 years of age and older for over eight months now, and its benefits have been shown to clearly any outweigh potential risks," SIPH director Maggie Mann said.

Booster shots are available at any location where the Pfizer vaccine is available. To find a list of COVID-19 vaccine

providers, visit Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s (SIPH) website at www.siphidaho.org or call the COVID hotline at

208-234-5875.

