Firefighters battle fire in downtown Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Firefighters spent Wednesday morning battling a fire near the corner of Clark Street and North Main Street in Pocatello.

The fire on the 200 block of North Main Street was reported around 9:15 a.m.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

Crews do not know how the fire started and are investigating the cause.

At least seven fire engines and two ambulances responded to the scene.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is released.