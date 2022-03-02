Idaho State maintains Carnegie Classification for Research

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – For the 11th year in a row, the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education has classified Idaho State University as a Doctoral Universities: High Research Activity.

This national ranking highlights Idaho State’s top-tier focus on doctoral degrees and research expenditures.

Despite challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the University was able to not only maintain its Carnegie ranking but research at Idaho State had a 10% year-over-year increase to nearly $27 million. The University saw an overall increase in both the number of grant awards received and the amount of grants awarded.

“Researchers at Idaho State are turning questions into bold research ideas and creative products,” said Donna Lybecker, Acting Vice President for Research and Economic Development. “We are particularly proud of the progress made despite COVID-19 challenges. The increases speak to the research and creative product talent we have at ISU.”

Idaho State first received the designation of a High Research Activity institution in 2010.

Nationally, out of just under 3,900 private and public four-year institutions eligible for research classification by Carnegie, only 280, or a little more than 7 percent, are classified as doctoral research universities.

“Our successes in research are the result of dedicated faculty and students at Idaho State who are committed to advancing knowledge and bettering the world around them,” President Kevin Satterlee said. “Their scholarly pursuits and research activities improve our communities, enhance the world, and support our educational mission.”

The ranking is used by policymakers and to inform state and federal funding decisions, according to a news release from Indiana University, the institution that compiled the list.

For more information on Carnegie research classifications, click HERE.