Bengal debaters wins gold at weekend tournament

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University’s Debate Squad earned gold last weekend at a Climb the Mountain online debate tournament.

The team delivered the first, second,and third place wins in Varsity Open contests, as well as the top three speaker awards for overall speaking quality.

Team members Alyson Tyler and Joseph Tyler took first place in the Open division of Team International Public Debate (IPDA). The pair defeated Seattle University’s Eduard and Strok in the final round on the topic “The Unites States should implement a Universal Basic Income.” Alyson Tyler is a Pocatello senior majoring in Sociology. Joseph Tyler, a junior from Pocatello, is a Computer Science major.

Jordan Reynolds, captured second place honors in the Varsity division of Team IPDA, and notably, debated “Maverick” which is the debate-equivalent of solo.

“Debating ‘Maverick’ in a team-style competition is especially difficult because it requires you to do a lot more than you do when you have a partner,” said Andy Christensen, Assistant Coach. “It requires you to listen to your opponent and prepare your next speech simultaneously, and when you’re debating the negative [side], prepare to give two speeches back-to-back. It definitely says a lot about the skills of a debater who can place independently in a team format.”

Bengal freshman Ashley Helm and partner, senior Abbey Vaughn won third place. The extensive experience of the Bengal underclassmen placed them all in the Open Division where quality of speaking is measured. Joseph and Alyson Tyler, respectively claimed first and second place speaking honors. Reynolds was awarded third top-honors.

The Seattle-based online invitational drew Pacific coast and Rocky mountain teams including Oregon’s Bushnell University, Seattle University, San Jose State, Utah State, and ISU.

The Bengals depart this week to compete in the first of two national competitions.