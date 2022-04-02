Pocatello water system flushing begins Monday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello Water Department will be conducting its annual system flushing program beginning April 4, 2022.

The flushing program is very important to the maintenance of the City’s water system and serves the following purposes:

Enhances water quality by clearing any sediment from distribution pipes

Verifies the condition and proper operation of fire hydrants and valves

Verifies sufficient water flow for fire

Tips during system flushing

There may be a temporary drop in water pressure at this time

Water may be rusty or cloudy. Discolored water is not harmful and will clear up in a few hours.

If you see a crew flushing a hydrant on your street, avoid running tap water and using the washing machine or the dishwasher until the flushing is completed. If you see hydrant-flushing crews working in the area, drive carefully and treat them like any other road construction crew.

The annual system flushing will take approximately three weeks to complete.