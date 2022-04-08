Construction advances on ICCU Bengal Alumni Center

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Construction continues on Idaho State University’s $11.5 million donor-funded ICCU Bengal Alumni Center.

Last month, crews began erecting a steel frame at the center’s site on the corner of East Bonneville Street and Memorial Drive. The project, which took a pause during the winter months, is now rapidly advancing on schedule.

“Seeing this center take shape is an exciting milestone for Bengal alumni everywhere,” Executive Director of Alumni Relations Ryan Sargent said. “It will serve our alumni when they come home to Idaho State, and it will be the launching point for Bengals to connect with each other and experience our University more deeply.”

The new 26,281 square-foot building will not only be a place to gather with alumni and friends, but it will also serve as an events center, display honorary alumni and have meeting rooms.

Original plans for an alumni center began two decades ago. Over the years, hundreds of Bengal alumni, donors, and friends worked together to raise the private funds needed to construct the building. The effort was reenergized in 2017 when the late alumnus Jack R. Wheatley committed $2 million to the project. Since then, an additional $6 million dollars have been raised including a $1.5 million gift from Idaho Central Credit Union.

The next phase in the project is to enclose the building with the steel roof deck, steel stud exterior walls, and other related assemblies. Material deliveries are being closely monitored to avoid delays that may be caused by supply chain issues.

Construction on the center is expected to be completed by spring 2023.