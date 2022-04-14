More than $823,000 raised in ISU’s giving campaign

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University raised $823,635 for student scholarships and support during its inaugural 32-hour Bengal Giving Day campaign.

Gifts were made from 1,377 alumni, friends, employees, parents and students around the world.

The 1,901-minute campaign, with a timeframe honoring Idaho State’s founding in 1901, was a chance for the Bengal community to directly give to dozens of options to support students, from giving to student clubs to supporting academic scholarships.

“I am so proud of the incredible support we have received from our entire community in these past 1,902 hours,” Idaho State President Kevin Satterlee said. “Every day, with your help, our students are transforming their lives.”

The fundraising campaign was primarily hosted digitally through an online giving website and on social media, with an in-person two-day long celebration at the Pond Student Union on the Pocatello campus featuring matching gifts and prizes for students who chose to give. Thirty percent of those who gave were first-time donors.

“It was exciting to see the Bengal Nation coming together to support our students and the University we love,” Executive Director of Alumni Relations and Advancement Communications Ryan Sargent said. “Our success came from more than a thousand people stepping forward to make a difference.”