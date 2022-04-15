ISU Choirs Spring Concert set Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State University Choirs Spring Concert will be presented on Saturday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall.

Scott Anderson, Director of Choral Activities at Idaho State University's Department of Music, will conduct the ISU Chamber Choir and ISU Concert Choir in the performance of a wide variety of choral masterworks and folk arrangements.

“The ISU student singers are thrilled to be performing without masks for the first time in more than two years, due to the COVID protocols we’ve been maintaining since the pandemic began. Our April 16th concert represents a return to a more “complete” opportunity to communicate and share music with our audience,” Anderson said.

Anderson will lead the 18-voice ISU Chamber Choir in presentation of the “Kyrie” from Cantus Missae in Eb for double choir by Josef Rheinberger, Johannes Brahms’ setting of “O schöne Nacht”, featuring the artistry of pianist Gabriel Lowman, three of Paul Hindemith’s Six Chansons: “La biche”, Un cygne”, and “Puisque tout passé”. The group will end its portion of the program with Eric Whitacre’s rhythmic setting of “Little man in a hurry”, No. 5 from The City and the Sea, once again featuring pianist Gabriel Lowman.

The 45-voice ISU Concert Choir will perform Beethoven’s magnificent setting of “Hallelujah” from Christus am Ölberge, Op. 85, with pianist Jack DeTombe, a Senior Piano Major at ISU. The Choir will continue with “Verleih uns Frieden” by Felix Mendelssohn, and Shawn Kirchner’s arrangement of “Unclouded Day” from his set Heavenly Home: Three American Songs. Dr. Anderson explains, “With the shocking aggression and warfare now happening in the Ukraine, we will present two pieces which describe the great contradictions present for any group of people enduring life amidst such destruction.” Concert Choir will perform three verses of the Ukrainian lullaby, “Oi khodyt’ son kolo vikon,” followed by Jere Hutcheson’s moving composition, “Lament for a lost child.” Pianist Jack DeTombe will again be featured in the optimistic setting, “Courage, my soul,” a gospel arrangement by Rollo Dilworth.

ISU Music Department concert admission prices are Adults - $8, ISU Faculty & Staff - $6, Pre-college students - $4. and ISU students – Free (with valid Bengal ID). Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted into ISU Music Department concerts.