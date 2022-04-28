Marshall Public Library receives new furniture

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Marshall Public Library, with the help of the Friends of the Marshall Public Library, is welcoming back patrons with new furniture.

Friends donated more than $12,000 to purchase leather sofas and chairs that can be found all over the building.

All the money Friends raises from book-by-book sales, usually at $0.25 to $1.00 each. So, to reach $12,000, that’s a lot of books sold.

“We are so grateful for this large donation from our amazing Friends organization,” associate library director Trina Bonman said. “The furniture we had prior to COVID-19 was in rough shape. Not only is our new furniture much more welcoming, but it’s also very high quality and durable. We’ll be able to keep it clean and have it last for years to come.”