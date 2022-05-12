Brooklyn’s Playground will be closed Thursday for annual clean-up and repair

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Portneuf Valley Partners and Leadership Pocatello – Chubbuck are teaming up for the annual clean-up and repair of Brooklyn’s Playground.

The clean-up team will be painting, repairing, planting flowers, spreading new bark, etc. to prepare for another season of safe, all-inclusive fun at O.K. Ward Park.

The park will be closed all day Thursday, May 12. O.K. Ward Park/ Brooklyn’s Playground is located at 1400 W. Quinn Road and Northern Lights Drive.