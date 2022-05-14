ISU student to compete at national FCCLA competition this summer

POCATELLO, Idaho (KFII) – In April, Idaho State University College of Education student Jandy Grover won the gold award at the FCCLA State Leadership Conference in Boise.

Grover competed in the STAR Event, Repurpose and Redesign and will travel to San Diego in July 2022 to compete at the FCCLA National Leadership conference.

Demonstrating at least eight elevated sewing skills in the repurpose and redesign category, Grover designed a dress for her daughter out of a shirt that her grandpa wore.

“My purpose for this creation was twofold. One, I wanted to make something for my daughter that would be a keepsake and I also wanted to design a company that could repurpose and redesign clothing to prevent it from adding to the landfills,” she said.

Jandy aspires to be a middle or high school teacher and is completing a secondary education bachelor's degree with an emphasis in Family and Consumer Sciences and Health Education.

Encouraged by her College of Education professors and CFCCLA advisers, Dr. Brenda Jacobsen and Spencer Christensen, Grover was initially pushed out of her comfort zone when attending the state competition, but was extremely thankful for the educational experience.

“Participating in ISU-CFCCLA has given me opportunities to compete, judge, and explore the many events of CFCCLA. I have developed leadership skills that will help me lead my future students,” she said.

After graduation, Grover hopes to advise her own middle school or high school's chapter of FCCLA.

“I love the energy in secondary schools and I hope to make a difference by being supportive. I will encourage my students to participate in events that are out of their comfort zone; this will help them grow and develop lifelong skills,” she said “As a bonus, I get to teach really cool subjects like teen living, textiles, foods and nutrition, child development, and more!”