Pocatello Animal Services receives donation for spay and neuter program

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On May 11, Pocatello Animal Services received a sizable donation from Harold and Rosemarie Petty.

The Pettys made a $40,722.99 donation to specifically help the department’s spay and neuter program.

“Thank you to Harold, Rosemarie, and their family for supporting Pocatello Animal services. This generous donation will be a great resource to help the animals temporarily housed at this shelter,” Animal Services Supervisor Chris Abbott said.

All adoptions at the animal shelter include the spay/neuter procedure for cats and dogs. This donation will help the shelter prepare many animals for their forever homes.

In 2021, the Pocatello Animal Shelter took in around 450 kittens and 590 adult cats. Female cats can get pregnant starting at about four months old. They are pregnant for approximately 60 days, then can become pregnant again about four weeks after giving birth. This cycle happens quickly and can cause a large population of cats.

Also in 2021, the shelter took in about 800 dogs and 250 puppies which were mostly due to owner releases for a variety of reasons, including unwanted litters.