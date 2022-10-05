Police search for missing 86-year-old who may be endangered

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who may be endangered.

86-year-old Michael Smith Winward was last seen on Oct. 2.

Winward is 5 foot 11 inches, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is bald and wears baseball hats, glasses and baggy clothing, often layering plaid shirts.

Police say Winward suffers from mental illness and is very forgetful. He may mention his wife Annette Winward, as he is looking for her. Winward can be aggressive in actions and speech.

Winward frequents the Chubbuck area and lives near Treaty Highway north of Fort Hall.

If you have information about Winward, contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7111.