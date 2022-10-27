3 City of Pocatello departments switch to winter work hours

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello Water Department and Water Pollution Control Department will switch to winter work hours starting Monday, Oct. 31.

The Streets Department will switch to its winter work hours Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Streets will remain on the 4/10 schedule for an extra week to complete the Water Department's current main line project.

Once the departments switch to winter work hours, Street Operations, Water and Water Pollution Control crews will work from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Before and after business hours and on weekends, street-related emergencies should be reported to the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100. The proper crew will then be notified of the situation. During business hours, please get in touch with the Street Operations Department at 208-234-6250.

Water Department emergency personnel are available to respond to service calls or emergencies after hours. Call 208-234-6181 to reach the City’s Water Department emergency personnel.

For sanitary sewer-related emergencies, you can call the Water Pollution Control Collection System Operator at 208-705-6442.