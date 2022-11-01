Skip to Content
Pocatello
By
today at 10:27 AM
Published 10:58 AM

Pocatello seeks feedback for new Sign Code

City of Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello is asking for input to help design a new Sign Code.

The new Sign Code is intended to protect, enhance and preserve the community's physical appearance and Pocatello's geography. The updated Sign Code is also intended to enhance property values and create an attractive economic business climate.

By submitting your input, the community has the opportunity to help establish the foundation on which the Code will operate for the City of Pocatello and residents. 

You can click here to complete the survey: Sign Code Survey.

The survey closes Sunday, Dec. 5, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

If you have any questions or comments, contact William Klaver with Planning and Development Services at 208-234-6500.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content