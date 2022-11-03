Skip to Content
Mink Creek Nordic Center getting new PistenBully snow grooming machine

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello announced the addition of a new PistenBully 100 Series snow grooming machine for the Mink Creek Nordic Center. 

Thanks to a $281,000 donation from Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU), the City’s Parks & Recreation Department was able to purchase the new PistenBully 100 Series snow grooming machine.

“The City is grateful to have partnerships with the community and sincerely thanks ICCU for their generosity,” said Maren Hunter, Outdoor Recreation Manager. “It is a pleasure to partner with ICCU in bringing this much-needed piece of equipment to the Nordic Center and community.”

The machine is expected to arrive by the end of Nov. 2022.

