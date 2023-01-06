“Ski for Free Day” at Mink Creek Nordic Center Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The East Mink Creek Nordic Center is hosting its annual “Ski for Free” day Jan. 7, 2023.

Parking, trail passes, rentals and mini-lessons will be free for the entire day. Rentals will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Rentals will be available in two-hour time slots.

While skiing at the Nordic Center skiers can check out the new PistenBully 100 Series snow grooming machine that will be onsite.

This annual event has been extremely popular since its inception and has grown busier every year. The interest generated from this free day has helped attract new users to the Nordic Center, as well as remind people what they enjoy about cross-country skiing.

With the high demand, the rental center expects to have periodic equipment shortages, so citizens are encouraged to borrow or rent equipment if possible to avoid delays. Parents should also be aware that minors will need a parent’s signature to rent equipment.

Some suggestions when playing to visit the Nordic center: