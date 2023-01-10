Simplot Games return after 2 year break

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After a two-hiatus due to COVID-19, the 43rd Simplot Games return to Pocatello on February 16-18, 2023, at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena.

Registration is now open. Athletes and teams can register online.

While Simplot Games attracts top high school athletes from across the country, it is an open meet, meaning athletes do not need a certain qualifying time or distance to be able to compete. Everyone is welcome at the Games, allowing high school athletes from all over the world a chance to compete and have fun. The Simplot Games also boast free admission for spectators.

Not only will more than 2,000 track and field athletes get the opportunity to compete at an open meet, they will also have the chance to mingle with Olympic legends, including Dick Fosbury, Andre Phillips, Willie Banks, Stacy Dragila, and this year’s special guest, two-time reigning shot put gold medalist Ryan Crouser.

“We are thrilled to welcome athletes, spectators and the community back to Simplot Games,” said Lisa Woodland, Executive Director of Simplot Games. “ISU’s Holt arena will no doubt be filled with excitement as athletes compete over the three-day event. We are excited to witness the talent of all the athletes, and cheer them on as races are run, records are set, and friendships are made.”

Though much of the action takes place at the Games, athletes are given opportunities off the track, too. Some of the highlights of Simplot Games actually happen away from Holt Arena and include: