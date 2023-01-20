BLM seeks public input regarding 2 grant applications for trail improvements

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) —The BLM Pocatello Field Office is seeking public feedback on two grant applications from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

This funding is expected to total almost $15,000, which will be used for upgrading trails, replacing markers and kiosks, purchasing materials, and hiring a park ranger. The public’s input is essential to determine which upgrades are most urgent and which should be prioritized for grant funding.

The first grant will be used to develop the Pioneer Ridge Trail System east of Pocatello which was recently approved. This grant will enable the BLM to purchase route markers for the planned trail system, which is scheduled to be constructed this year. Once trail construction is completed, signage will be required to identify the routes. “Signs are needed to let the public know the location of the new trail once it’s built,” Pocatello Field Office Assistant Manager Blaine Newman said.

The second application will be for a grant from the Off-Road Motor Bike Fund to improve trails within the Curlew/Deep Creek Travel Management Area south and west of Pocatello. The BLM would replace broken route markers and signs, as well as replace damaged kiosks, if the grant is awarded. In addition to installing the updated signs, a seasonal park ranger would be hired to perform a variety of other duties.

“Unfortunately, trail markers, signs, and kiosks get damaged over time and need to be replaced,” Outdoor Recreation Planner Chuck Patterson said. It is anticipated that all upgrades within the travel management area will be completed during the summer of 2023.

Comments must be received by January 27, which is the deadline for the submission of grant applications. If the project is awarded, the work will be completed in the summer of 2023.

Public input regarding the proposed upgrades may be mailed to the BLM, Attn: Chuck Patterson, 4350 South Cliffs Drive, Pocatello, ID 82304, or emailed to BLM_ID_PocatelloOffice@blm.gov. Please contact the BLM Pocatello Field Office at 208-478-6362 if you would like more information about the grant applications.