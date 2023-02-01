Camouflaged critters class for kids offered in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Museum of Natural History and the Idaho Fish and Game is co-hosting a fun, educational class to teach young learners the ways wildlife use color to communicate or hide in plain sight in order to survive.

This camouflaged critters class will feature hands-on activities, games and even an edible camouflage-inspired art project.

Kids currently in grades K- 5th can join in on the fun on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Idaho Museum of Natural History in Pocatello Cost for the class is $3.00 or free with a museum membership.

The Idaho Museum of Natural History is located in ISU Building #12, the "Museum Building" adjoining the Pond Student Union. The parking lot can be accessed at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Dillon Street.

For more information about this upcoming class, contact the Idaho Museum of Natural History at 208-282-3168 or the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at 208-232-4703.