Skip to Content
Pocatello
By
New
Published 9:47 AM

United Way of Southeastern Idaho to host 3rd annual Virtual 5K Your Way

United Way of Southeastern Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The United Way of Southeastern Idaho is hosting its 3rd annual virtual 5K Your Way from Feb. 17-25.  

United Way’s 5K Your Way is virtual  each person decides when and how to participate through walking, running, snowshoeing, biking, skiing or indoor equipment. Registration is $40 and the first 100 participants will receive a United Way Beanie, a medal of participation, and a goodie bag filled with sponsored swag. The 5K can be completed any time between Feb. 17 and Feb. 25. 

All proceeds from this event will go to United Way’s newest initiative, Ride United, which is designed to fill in the gaps in local access to healthcare. Your entry fee supports two free rides for community members in need to get to doctor’s appointments, dental care, wellness counseling, or to simply get groceries for the month.  

“As the cost of living and inflation continue to increase, 44 percent of households in our local community struggle to make ends meet and healthcare absolutely takes a backseat,” Director of Donor and Community Engagement Wendi Ames said. Your entry fee could pay for the ride that creates a new smile, fills a hungry tummy, or even saves a life." 

The gold sponsors for this year’s 5K Your Way are Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, Citizens Community Bank, and Idaho Central Credit Union. 

Visit the 5K Your Way webpage to learn more about the event and to register.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content