Pocatello
today at 10:13 AM
Published 10:37 AM

PCSD 25 buys Downard Funeral Home property

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello and the surrounding lot has been sold to the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.

It will be torn down and made into a parking lot for Pocatello High School.

According to district public information officer Courtney Fisher, the district plans to demolish the former funeral home during the week of spring break, which is March 20 through March 24.

When students return from spring break, they will be able to park there in a dirt lot for the remainder of this school year.

The district will then repave the lot during the summer break. 

This new space will create an additional 110 parking spaces.

The building is located at  241 North Garfield Avenue.

Records show it was purchased for $500,000.

Linda Larsen

