Public invited to Pocatello Town Hall Meeting

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and the City Council are hosting a Town Hall Meeting March 28, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 911 North 7th Avenue.

The topic of the Town Hall meeting will focus on the Marshall Public Library and other City topics. Speakers must sign up before 6:30 p.m., the sign-in sheets will be placed on each side of the Council Chambers entry table by 6 p.m. Each speaker will be allotted two minutes.

The Town Hall Meeting will be available the following day on the City's YouTube channel.