Water line installation on South Hayes Avenue between Lewis Street and Benton Street begins Monday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - City of Pocatello Water Department crews will be replacing the water main line on South Hayes Avenue Monday, March 20, 2023.

The project will start at the South Hayes Avenue and Lewis Street intersection and continue southeast toward Benton Street. Crews will work between 6:30 a.m. to approximately 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. During the project, access to the construction area will be restricted, and sections of the street will be closed while workers are digging. Whenever possible, every effort will be made to provide local access to the area. Parking will also be restricted in the construction zone, and residents are asked to park all vehicles away from the area during working hours. At the close of each day, access will be restored to all properties.

The work may cause short-term disruptions to water service. Individuals in and around the construction zone are encouraged to keep a supply of drinking water available. Officials ask parents and guardians to warn children about the safety hazard and to have them stay a safe distance from the construction area.

The project is expected to be completed in five weeks, but the work schedule may change due to unforeseen circumstances.

Residents with questions about this or any Water Department projects can contact department staff at 208-234-6182.