City of Pocatello’s annual hiring fair scheduled for April 21

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - If you are in the market for summer, seasonal or full-time work, the City of Pocatello wants you.

It’s that time of year again, and the City is hosting its annual hiring fair Friday, April 21 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Public Works Annex, 2405 Garrett Way.

The city is looking to fill summer, seasonal and full-time positions including but not limited to swim instructors, grounds keeper, lifeguards, construction workers, maintenance, several labor positions and much more. City of Pocatello employees will be on-site to answer questions about available jobs, demonstrate equipment, give tours and help fill out applications. Chromebooks will be available for applicants to apply online and/or to upload their resume.

“We are excited to head into 2023 summer season. The City of Pocatello has so many great opportunities available,” Human Resources Director Heather Buchanan said. “Working for the City of Pocatello is a great way to be part of a team environment.”

If you can’t attend the hiring event but would like to see what jobs are available at the City of Pocatello, click HERE. Or, go to pocatello.gov, and click on the “Job Openings” icon.