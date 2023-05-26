Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial returns to Pocatello for Memorial Day weekend

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - For 19 years, the Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial has honored the men and women who died serving the United States in the Global War on Terrorism.

The memorial is set to return to Pocatello from Friday, May 26, until Memorial Day, May 29. It will be held at Century High School’s soccer fields.

“We are honored to provide this opportunity for so many who want to reflect on the sacrifices of our service men and women,” Bannock County Veteran Services Coordinator and event organizer Melissa Hartman said.

Nearly 7,000 markers are placed in the field to represent each service member who died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. An additional 96 markers will represent the service members with an Idaho connection who have died since 9/11.

Volunteers are needed for take-down on Tuesday, May 30. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to show up at the field during daylight hours on the days listed. Volunteer groups larger than ten should contact 208-282-4245.

The event will kick off with a dedication ceremony at 10:00 a.m. Friday. The field will then be open to the public 24 hours a day until the closing ceremony at 6:00 p.m. Monday.

The annual Run to Remember, sponsored by Gil Judkins Premier Properties, is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Century High School’s track. Those interested can register at the track at 9:30 a.m. for a $10 donation to support the memorial. The first 70 participants will receive a free T-shirt and a goodie bag.

New to the event this year, the POW*MIA Awareness Association is providing a USA Flag retirement ceremony on Monday at the memorial. Other traditional events, such as the Thunder Run Tribute and the USO Show, will return for this year’s memorial.

Full schedule of events:

Friday, May 26

10:00 a.m. – Dedication Ceremony

6:00 p.m. – Youth Ceremony

7:00 p.m. – Flag Folding Ceremony

Saturday, May 27

10:00 a.m. – Run to Remember

12-2:00 p.m. – Children’s Activities

2:00 p.m. – USO Show

3:30 p.m. – Stasia Acrobats

Sunday, May 28

5:00 p.m. – Special Musical Event with Shawn Barnby & Friends

8:00 p.m. – Silent Wounds Candlelight Vigil

Monday, May 29