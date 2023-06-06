Morton Buildings opens new facility in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Morton Buildings is now open for business in Pocatello.

After breaking ground back in December 2021, the 67,428-square-foot facility is now fully operational.

"Any of the projects that we design and sell in the northwest United States, the materials needed to build those buildings will be fulfilled here," said Morton President & CEO Sean Cain.

Morton Buildings design and build commercial, residential, equestrian and farm buildings throughout the country.

"We will manufacture roll form steel, manufacture trims for the building, and build trusses," Cain said.

Cain says the new location was ideal, because of the amount of space they need to do their work and its access to major highways and the Pacific Northwest.

Morton is not outsourcing its jobs, but employing the majority of their employees from southeast Idaho.

"Right now, we have about 30 new employees that are working here at this facility," Cain said. "Almost everybody that works here is new from the local community. They are all going to be employee owners. We are a 100% employee-owned company."

It's not everyday that Morton has expanded to another location.

"The last time that we did open a new manufacturing facility was in the mid-nineties in the southeast United States," Cain said. "So this represents a large new geographic area that we're going to service."

Now that the new facility is ready to go, the next step is making it a central location for much of their work in the northwest region.

"In the short term, we want to get this thing up and running smoothly, being able to handle the load," Cain said. "We're currently shifting over the load of all the projects that are shipping to the northwest right now from other locations that have been servicing them. So that cut over right now is what our what our main goal is."