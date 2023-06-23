SRD hosts Thrills ‘n Chills Summer Scream Fest

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - If you love Halloween, Pocatello is the place to be this weekend.

The Bannock County Event Center is hosting Snake River Doodles’s Thrills ‘n Chills Summer Scream Fest on Friday and Saturday.

More than 70 vendors are in attendance, with five other haunted attractions from across the state joining in the event.

They include Doom Haunted Attractions in Idaho Falls, Requiem Haunted House in Caldwell, The Haunted Swamp in Twin Falls, Insanitarium in Roberts and Haunted Mansions of Albion.

"In our haunted houses, we can't get together in October," said event organizer Nicole Jorgenson. "We are all too busy doing our business. That's our main business is through October. So in June, we have a little bit of downtime that we can actually get together and do things like this. And our cast members, we all miss each other all year, so it's a great time for everyone to get together and have some just fun in the summertime."

This event is free to the public, and goes from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The Haunted Hill attraction is taking from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. on both nights. The cost is $5 for kids and $10 for adults.