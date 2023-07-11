Bannock County magistrate candidate interviews set Friday
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sixth Judicial District Magistrates Commission will conduct interviews of candidates for magistrate judge to succeed the Hon. Thomas W. Clark on July 14, 2023.
The interviews will take place at the Bannock County Courthouse, Courtroom 301, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The candidate names and interview schedule are as follows:
- 8:30 a.m. Erin Tognetti
- 9:00 a.m. John Bulger
- 9:30 a.m. Ian Johnson
- 10:00 a.m. Jeremy Brown
- 10:30 a.m. Jason Chandler
- 11:00 a.m. Michael Morrissey
- 11:30 a.m. Rilie Fry
- 12:00 p.m. Break
- 1:00 p.m. David Penrod
- 1:30 p.m. Joshua Wickard
The public is welcome to attend.