Bannock County magistrate candidate interviews set Friday

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sixth Judicial District Magistrates Commission will conduct interviews of candidates for magistrate judge to succeed the Hon. Thomas W. Clark on July 14, 2023.

The interviews will take place at the Bannock County Courthouse, Courtroom 301, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The candidate names and interview schedule are as follows:

8:30 a.m. Erin Tognetti

9:00 a.m. John Bulger

9:30 a.m. Ian Johnson

10:00 a.m. Jeremy Brown

10:30 a.m. Jason Chandler

11:00 a.m. Michael Morrissey

11:30 a.m. Rilie Fry

12:00 p.m. Break

1:00 p.m. David Penrod

1:30 p.m. Joshua Wickard

The public is welcome to attend.