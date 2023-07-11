Pocatello community input wanted to improve river and trail access

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - What land do you want to see preserved in Pocatello? Where is stream or trail access needed? The City of Pocatello has created an interactive map to gather public input to help improve river and trail access.

This is a unique opportunity for the City to identify areas with potential for public access easements or lands for possible acquisition, depending upon the interest of present landowners, and progress towards conservation and recreation goals. Ranking open space and recreation are top community priorities aligned with the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

Click HERE to give your input using the interactive map online or email Science and Environment Administrator Hannah Sanger at hsanger@pocatello.gov.