Pocatello awarded grant money for ‘Safe Streets and Roads for all Action Plan’

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello Safe Streets and Roads for All Action Plan was awarded funding through the Federal Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads for All grant.

The award is for $225,900 in Federal funding.

An Action Plan grant will enable the City to develop safe and effective alternative transportation methods. The Action Plan aims to make roads safer for pedestrians and motorists by finding ways to reduce serious injuries and fatalities through a Safe Systems approach with ultimately a Vision Zero goal.

Measures such as sidewalks, curb ramps, bike lanes, bus lanes, safe crossing options, median islands, pedestrian signals, curb extensions, updated travel lanes and roundabouts will be considered to implement Safe Systems methods. These methods will promote walkability by connecting the Historic Downtown to other nearby neighborhoods and encourage reduction in emissions through fewer vehicles on the road. Additional landscaping will also be added to improve environmental outcomes.

The Action Plan will allow the City to implement several goals developed for Historic Downtown Pocatello. Through robust community engagement, particularly using Pocatello’s Neighborhood Associations, environmental justice objectives will be incorporated into the Action Plan. The City will have a table at the Pocatello Farmer’s Market August 2 and August 5. Community members are encouraged to visit and provide feedback on locations needing updates. Comments can also be emailed to City of Pocatello staff at rrobison@pocatello.gov.