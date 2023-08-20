Water line installation begins Monday in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Monday, August 21, 2023, City of Pocatello Water Department crews will be replacing the water main line on East Chapel Road, Meadowbrook Lane and Hiline Road.

The project will start at the intersection of Hiline Road and Meadowbrook Lane, then continue down East Chapel Road to be completed at the intersection of East Chapel Road and Yellowstone Avenue. The project is anticipated to take six weeks to complete, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the work schedule may change.

Crews will work between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to approximately 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Night work will take place Wednesday, August 23 from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. the following day at the intersection of Hiline Road and Meadowbrook Lane. During night work hours the intersection will be closed.

During the project, access to the construction area will be restricted and sections of the street will be closed while workers are digging. Every effort will be made to provide local access to the area when possible. Parking will also be restricted in the construction zone and residents are asked to park all vehicles away from the area during working hours. At the close of each day, access will be restored to all properties.

The work may cause short-term disruptions to water service. Individuals in and around the construction zone are encouraged to keep a supply of drinking water available.

Officials ask parents and guardians to warn children about the safety hazard and to have them stay a safe distance from the construction area.

Residents who have questions about this or any Water Department projects can contact department staff at (208)234-6182.