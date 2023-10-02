Mental Health Resource Fair for veterans, service members and families scheduled for Oct. 5

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Service members, veterans and their families are invited to attend a Mental Health Resource Fair to get connected to counseling and other healthcare services.

The Mental Health Resource Fair is scheduled for Oct. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, located at 300 N Johnson Avenue in Pocatello.

“We know that finding help is difficult for anyone struggling with their mental health, but it can be especially difficult for our veterans. We’re putting this resource fair together to help connect our veterans with the resources they need,” Bannock County’s Veteran Services Coordinator Melissa Hartman said.

Local mental health resources and VA resources, including Military and Family Life Counselors, will be at the fair for attendees to check out. Additionally, the Mobile Vet Center will also be available for veterans and their families.

The Mobile Vet Center can refer active-duty service members, Veterans, and their families to VA care or other care facilities in the community.

Call the Bannock County Veteran Services Office at 208-282-4245 or visit bannockcounty.us/veteran-services for more information. Veterans can also contact the national call center at 877-WAR-VETS (927-8387).