Pocatello city officials receive $20K grant for completing collaborative program

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Three Pocatello city officials completed a program that helps make communities healthier.

Pocatello’s Mayor Brian Blad, Parks and Recreation Director Anne Butler and Grants Manager Christine Howe completed the Community Health Academy. This Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health program provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities.

The Academy is a learning collaborative. Mayors and city staff work together and learn from local and national experts.

The academy’s sessions focus on things that impact community health, like childcare, housing, food systems and making pedestrian-friendly environments.

“We were able to learn [a lot] about the social detriments of health,” Howe said. “I’d say one of the top ones that impacts Pocatello is multi-modal transit and walkability.”

The City of Pocatello was given a $20,000 grant for finishing the academy. Mayor Blad said those funds will be used to manage and maintain parks and open space in Pocatello

Howe said they are able to hopefully incorporate some of the lessons they learned “about improving pathways and access to resources on the infrastructure of the city.”

More information can be found at pocatello.gov.