1 hospitalized after crash in Bannock County

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 60-year-old man was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday at 12:18 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 25 in Bannock County.

According to Idaho State Police, a 52-year-old Spokane Valley, WA man was driving southbound on I-15 in a 1994 Kenworth tractor pulling one trailer. The Kenworth was traveling at a low speed to get up the incline. A 46-year-old Three Hills Alberta, Canada man was also driving southbound in a 2023 Freightliner tractor pulling a trailer. The Freightliner failed to yield to slowing traffic and collided with the Kenworth. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.

A 60-year-old male passenger in the Kenworth was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local area hospital.

Southbound I1-5 was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.