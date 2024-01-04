Baby boy is first baby born at Portneuf in 2024

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center (PMC) announced Ethan Lewis Sutton as the 2024 New Year’s baby.

The son of Cierra and Cameron Sutton of Pocatello made his entrance into the world a several weeks early at 12:55 a.m. on January 1, 2024. Ethan arrived weighing four pounds and is 17 inches long.

“We came in on New Year’s Eve and were hoping to hold off labor a few more weeks until we were closer to his due date,” Cierra said. “I didn’t even realize that it had become New Year’s Day. The nurses mentioned that he might be the New Year’s baby and I was surprised.”

Ethan is currently in Portneuf’s neonatal intensive care unit receiving the expert care and close supervision of the NICU team. The Suttons were able to hold their son for the first time on Jan. 2.

“I forgot how small they are,” Cierra said, whose older son was also born prematurely. “Finally holding Ethan for the first time was very relaxing.”

Recognizing the first baby born in the Near Year is a fun and time-honored tradition at PMC. As the New Year’s baby, Ethan and his family received a wagon full of diapers, toys, a diaper bag, a bath and more. The wagon of gifts was generously donated by the Portneuf Medical Center Auxiliary.

Hospital volunteers run the auxiliary and raise money for worthy causes like scholarships, patient care initiatives and gifts for the New Year’s baby.