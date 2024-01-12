All residents, pets evacuated with no injuries from apartment complex fire

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Fire Department crews responded to an apartment complex fire at 1119 N Main St at approximately 2:15 a.m. Friday morning.

The department said all residents and pets were evacuated with no injuries, and the fire was quickly knocked down.

Fire investigators are on scene trying to determine cause.

The American Red Cross has been called in to help residents who were displaced by the fire, and the Super 8 Hotel has provided rooms for the residents for the night.