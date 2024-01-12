Pocatello employees donate $23,000 during United Way giving campaign

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - City of Pocatello employees have pledged $23,054 to United Way of Southeastern Idaho to help community members in need. Each year, city employees host a United Way giving campaign.

This year, the Pocatello Fire Department alone contributed more than $15,600 of the city’s total contribution. One hundred percent of the donations by city employees go to local programs in the community.

“We have the best employees here at the City,” Mayor Brian Blad said. “Each year they are able to increase the amount of money raised for people within our community.”

On Thursday, Jan. 9, a check for $23,054 was presented to United Way of Southeastern Idaho. Members from the Fire and Police Department were in attendance, City employees and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.

“100 percent of this generous donation from the City of Pocatello and the Pocatello Firefighters Union will go directly back into local nonprofit programs that directly support community members in need,” Director of Donor and Community Engagement Wendi Ames said. “We are so grateful for this partnership in lifting up our community together.”

Each year, more than 500 City employees come together to contribute funds to benefit local individuals and families. In 2022, employees pledged $20,122 to United Way of Southeastern Idaho.