Skip to Content
Pocatello

2024 ISU Sports Hall of Fame inductees announced

ISU
By
today at 4:29 PM
Published 4:46 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Six individuals will be inducted into the Idaho State University Sports Hall of Fame at a ceremony Feb. 24.

The 2024 ISU Sports Hall of Fame inductees are:

  • Pete Garces, Football | 1997-1999
  • Lori Elizabeth Lee, Women's Volleyball | 2010-2014
  • Rick Noel, Football | 1974-1975
  • Erica Richardson, Cross Country | 2007-2011
  • Chad Teichert, Women's Volleyball Coach | 2008-2014
  • Mark Liptak, Lifetime Achievement Award | 1993-2023

The Sports Hall of Fame Awards Brunch and Ceremony will occur on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center. The event is $5 to attend, and tickets can be purchased online HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content