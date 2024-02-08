2024 ISU Sports Hall of Fame inductees announced

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Six individuals will be inducted into the Idaho State University Sports Hall of Fame at a ceremony Feb. 24.

The 2024 ISU Sports Hall of Fame inductees are:

Pete Garces, Football | 1997-1999

Lori Elizabeth Lee, Women's Volleyball | 2010-2014

Rick Noel, Football | 1974-1975

Erica Richardson, Cross Country | 2007-2011

Chad Teichert, Women's Volleyball Coach | 2008-2014

Mark Liptak, Lifetime Achievement Award | 1993-2023

The Sports Hall of Fame Awards Brunch and Ceremony will occur on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center. The event is $5 to attend, and tickets can be purchased online HERE.