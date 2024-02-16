INL to host Spanish language recruiting event Feb. 16

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho National Laboratory will host a bilingual recruiting event, INL Sin Límites, on the third floor of the Idaho State University Student Union Building in Pocatello on Friday, Feb. 16.

The event will be hosted by bilingual recruiters from the laboratory and will be offered in Spanish and English.

In addition to information about careers at the laboratory, it will also provide information about English language courses, GED preparation, internship opportunities for college students, and more from INL and partnering organizations Idaho State University, College of Eastern Idaho, Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho Power and Idaho Central Credit Union. There will be two sessions: one for university internships from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and one for full-time employment opportunities from 5 to 8 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided.

INL Sin Límites is free and open to the public, though registration is requested. Individuals interested in learning about careers at the laboratory are encouraged to attend. Attendees can register for the event by filling out this form.

The event is the latest in a series of Spanish language recruiting events hosted by INL.