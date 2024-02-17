Skip to Content
Kick-off meeting set for Pocatello’s PROST Plan

February 16, 2024 6:25 PM
Published 12:00 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello with PROS Consulting, Inc. invites you to the kick-off meeting regarding the creation of Pocatello’s first Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) Plan.

The PROST Plan was identified in the city’s recently adopted Comprehensive Plan as a priority project.

The plan will provide an inventory and analysis of current facilities and programs, a needs analysis, a park design manual, a capital improvement plan, an operations and maintenance plan and funding and implementation strategies plan.

Overall, the plan will provide needed guidance in creating quality public spaces, facilities and programs for the community.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb 28 at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 911 N. 7th Ave., Pocatello, ID 83201.

