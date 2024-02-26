Second week of testimony in Brand Compher murder trial underway

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The jury trial of Brad Compher is back underway Monday morning in the second week of testimony.

Compher is facing first degree murder charges in the stabbing death of Nori Jones in 2004.

On the stand Monday was Detective Kirk Howe with the Pocatello Police Department. Howe testified about scars on Compher's arms he says could be defensive wounds from the attack.

Next on the stand was Captain Bill Collins. He was a detective at the Pocatello Police Department at the time of the murders.

He interrogated Reo Wilde, Nori’s boyfriend at the time of the murders, and his father Lawerence Wilde. They were the last ones to see Nori the night of the murder.

He testified Nori appeared to be posed on the bed laying posed face down with her left arm extended and all fingers curled under except her left ring finger which was extended and appeared to be wiped off as if something had been taken off her finger.

Much testimony had been given so far surrounding a diamond ring Nori had bought for herself to dissuade some men who had been bothering her at work.

Detectives found that ring when it fell on the floor as Nori’s body was being removed.

More forensic testimony is expected to continue through Monday.

Linda Larsen is in the courtroom and will have all the new information tonight.

