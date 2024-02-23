Pocatello jury hears testimony about the horrific way Nori Jones died in Brad Compher murder trial

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Day three of testimony in the Brad Compher murder trial continued Friday.

As the prosecution called six more witnesses, the jury heard testimony about the horrific way Nori Jones died.

Medical experts say there were five major wounds and any one of those were life threatening.

Three of them were deep stab wounds to the chest, and two were large gashes to the neck.

Former Bannock County Coroner Kim Quick testified about the severe cuts and puncture wounds Nori had on her neck and torso. He ruled her manner of death was homicide.

Also on the stand Friday was the doctor who did the autopsy. Dr. Steve Skoumal was the forensic pathologist for southeast Idaho in 2004.

He talked about the tests that were done on Nori’s body including a sexual assault kit to look for forensic evidence and fingernail clippings.

He also told the jury about numerous defensive wounds to Nori’s arms and hands.

More evidence in the case was brought to court in sealed envelopes. Those included fingerprint cards, latent fingerprints and photos.

Each of these were removed from marked sealed envelopes to be shown to the jury.

They also established the chain of custody for vital evidence including Nori’s sexual assault kit, fingernail clippings, the diamond ring and cigarette butts that were used to first identify Brad Compher as a possible suspect.

The trial is expected to continue for the next two weeks.

You can view our previous story HERE.