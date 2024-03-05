Idaho HOSA-Future Health Professionals to host annual State Leadership Conference

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho HOSA-Future Health Professionals, a prominent health care career technical student organization, announced the return of its annual State Leadership Conference at Idaho State University from March 6 to March 8.

Drawing more than 900 high school students from all parts of Idaho, this conference serves as a platform for talented youth to showcase their health science knowledge and skills by participating in 81 competitive events.

These events span five major categories: health science, health professions, emergency preparedness, leadership and teamwork. Participants will engage in diverse competitions such as pharmacology, clinical nursing, CPR/first aid, job-seeking skills and health education, among others.

Top performers at the conference will earn the opportunity to represent Idaho at the International Leadership Conference in Houston this summer. This global platform offers participants the chance to connect and compete with future health professionals from around the world.

“We are truly honored to host this event at ISU for a second year,” says Dana Gaudet, campus liaison and assistant director for enrollment and student services at ISU’s Meridian campus. “Given ISU’s commitment to health professions education and improving access to health care for all populations, it is so exciting to see these impressive students in their element as they compete and engage throughout the event.”

In addition to competitive events, students will have access to enriching hands-on workshops and interactive symposiums facilitated by Idaho State University faculty, staff, students, and esteemed healthcare industry partners.

“Idaho HOSA extends sincere appreciation to its sponsors whose unwavering support makes this event possible,” says Gina Lyman, career technical student organization manager for Idaho HOSA. “We are grateful for all of our volunteers and supporters, including ISU's Kasiska Division of Health Sciences, College of Technology, Office of Admissions, Fire Services Administration, and the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.”