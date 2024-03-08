Idaho HOSA Future Health Professionals hold annual State Leadership Conference

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho HOSA-Future Health Professionals, a prominent health care career technical student organization, held their annual State Leadership Conference this week at Idaho State University.

Drawing more than 900 high school students from all parts of Idaho, this conference serves as a platform for talented youth to showcase their health science knowledge and skills by participating in 81 competitive events.

These events span five major categories: health science, health professions, emergency preparedness, leadership, and teamwork. Participants engaged in diverse competitions such as pharmacology, clinical nursing, CPR/first aid, job-seeking skills and health education, among others.

Top performers at the conference will earn the opportunity to represent Idaho at the International Leadership Conference in Houston this summer. This global platform offers participants the chance to connect and compete with future health professionals from around the world.