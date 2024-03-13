Pocatello Parks & Recreation Department creates new digital activity guide

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - As of Monday, March 11, 2024, the Pocatello Parks & Recreation Department rolled out its first-ever digital activity guide.

Going digital will allow the city to save paper and create an updated guide three times per year, one in March for their summer programs, one in July for their fall programs and one in November for their winter and spring programs.

In the activity guide, you will find information about:

Park information and pavilion rentals

Adult and youth team sports activities

Adult and youth outdoor recreation opportunities

Community Recreation Center programs such as facility memberships, swimming lessons, and dance classes

Zoo Idaho and Ross Park Aquatics Complex information

Community events and so much more

“The digital activity guide will give users the information they need to access all the amazing programs offered by our department,” Parks and Recreation Director Anne Butler said.

For a link to the digital guide, visit here.