Skip to Content
Pocatello

Website launches for Pocatello’s PROST Plan

By
today at 4:52 PM
Published 4:56 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello has partnered with PROS Consulting, Inc. to launch the City’s first Parks, Recreation, Open Space, & Trails (PROST) Plan.

The website provides ways to engage with the City and learn more regarding the plan, the process, and upcoming opportunities to get involved.

Interactive engagement activities have been provided on the website including a survey regarding recreation amenities in Pocatello as well as a mapping activity where you can share your favorite place to recreate or highlight areas that you may have suggestions or feedback on.

The website can be accessed by clicking on the following link: engagepros.mysocialpinpoint.com/Pocatello

The PROST Plan was identified in the City’s recently adopted Comprehensive Plan as a priority project. The Plan will provide an inventory and analysis of current facilities and programs, a needs analysis, a park design manual, a capital improvement plan, an operations and maintenance plan, as well as funding and implementation strategies.

Overall, the Plan will provide needed guidance moving forward in creating quality public spaces, facilities, and programs for the community.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content