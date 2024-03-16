Magical Moments baby contest winners announced

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Magical Moments contest is about celebrating precious lives that began at Portneuf Medical Center in 2023. The Boyd Babies are the grand prize winner with the most votes, and Baby Christensen is the contest runner up.

Voting was based on public popular vote; the photo with the most likes at the close of the contest is selected for the grand prize.

Since the early 50s, Portneuf has celebrated the birth of more than 80,000 babies.