Pocatello Water Department crews return to seasonal working hours

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Starting Monday, March 18, 2024, crews with the City of Pocatello Water Department will switch to seasonal working hours.

Crews will then be working between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The shift in work hours allows the crews to take advantage of longer daylight hours and times of low traffic volume as well as improve efficiencies at the construction sites.

Water Department Emergency personnel are available at all hours at 208-234-6181 or 208-234-6182.

Service personnel are available during normal working hours at 208-234-6181 or 208-234-6182. The Water Department Service shop is located at 1889 N. Arthur Ave.