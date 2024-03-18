Proposed maps show passenger train possibilities for east Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho could be looking to the past to create the transportation of the future - through passenger trains.

Proposed maps of passenger rail services running from Pocatello to several locations in the Northwest U.S. have come out of a series of workshops held nationwide.

It's all part of a $66 billion investment in passenger rails from the Bipartisam Infrastructure Law. The goal is to use existing railroads to re-open passenger service in areas judged to need it most. Some of those areas are in eastern Idaho.

"There are a number of places where there used to be train service. Some people might remember, for example, that Amtrak used to run services in southern Wyoming," explained Charles Hamilton, Co-Director of All Aboard Pacific Northwest. "Those trains have not run now in several years. The other one that's of interest in our part of the world is the train that used to go from Denver to Salt Lake City to Pocatello, Boise, and to Portland."

The overarching idea behind the $66 billion that would go to Amtrak and other train lines is to bring improved connectivity to the Pacific Northwest.

"There are a fair number of trains in the Northeast, and there are some on the West Coast, and some around Chicago, but not much in this part of the world," Hamilton said. "So what we're looking to do is we're looking to say, okay, how could we improve those areas that are underserved right now?"

Hamilton went on to say the best way to get funding to bring passenger rail service to your area is to call your Congressional representatives and tell them you are in favor of the plan.